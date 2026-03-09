(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Naval Surface Force Atlantic (COMNAVSURFLANT) Visits Naval Station Mayport

    Naval Surface Force Atlantic (COMNAVSURFLANT) Visits Naval Station Mayport

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmin L. Aquino 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East, Detachment Southeast

    20260309-N-FS061-1187
    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Mar. 9, 2026) – Rear Adm. Joe Cahill, commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic, right, speaks with officers assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) during a scheduled visit, March 9, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmin L. Aquino)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.09.2026 22:10
    Photo ID: 9557976
    VIRIN: 260309-N-FS061-1187
    Resolution: 5243x3495
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, FLORIDA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Surface Force Atlantic (COMNAVSURFLANT) Visits Naval Station Mayport [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Jasmin L. Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ship Tour
    NAVSTA Mayport
    Admiral Visit

