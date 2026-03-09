20260309-N-FS061-1037
NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Mar. 9, 2026) – Rear Adm. Joe Cahill, commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic, visits the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75), March 9, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmin L. Aquino)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2026 22:10
|Photo ID:
|9557972
|VIRIN:
|260309-N-FS061-1037
|Resolution:
|4976x3317
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Surface Force Atlantic (COMNAVSURFLANT) Visits Naval Station Mayport [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Jasmin L. Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.