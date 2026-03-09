Admiral Tobias took the opportunity to provide NAVFAC Pacific Command coins for excellence to OICC MCM personnel who had gone above and beyond to ensure contract compliance, increase the pace of construction execution, and improve resiliency of the command.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2026 21:14
|Photo ID:
|9557963
|VIRIN:
|030226-N-YH612-4002
|Resolution:
|4000x3000
|Size:
|2.59 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Admiral Tobias executes OICC MCM all hands and coin presentation [Image 8 of 8], by Robert Balajadia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.