    Admiral Tobias executes OICC MCM all hands and coin presentation [Image 1 of 8]

    Admiral Tobias executes OICC MCM all hands and coin presentation

    GUAM

    03.01.2026

    Photo by Robert Balajadia 

    Office in Charge of Construction Marine Corps Marianas

    Admiral Tobias took the opportunity to provide NAVFAC Pacific Command coins for excellence to OICC MCM personnel who had gone above and beyond to ensure contract compliance, increase the pace of construction execution, and improve resiliency of the command.

