PMRF Hosts Annual Work Force Awareness Field Trip for West-Side Students

KEKAHA, Hawaii (March 6, 2026) Students watch how an indoscope is used to help wildlife bioligists work with protected species during a workforce awareness event for local students highlighting the various careers available on the Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands, (PMRF). Students engaged in interactive presentations, live demonstrations and facility tours of its military, civilian and contractor careers. PMRF employs approximately 900 local residents and roughly 80 active-duty sailors and is the island's largest high-tech employer. PMRF is the world's largest instrumented multi-domain range, capable of supporting surface and sub-surface, air and space operations simultaneously. ( US Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Lea)