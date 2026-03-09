(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    PMRF Hosts Annual Work Force Awareness Field Trip for West-Side Students

    PMRF Hosts Annual Work Force Awareness Field Trip for West-Side Students

    KEKAHA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Louis Lea  

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    KEKAHA, Hawaii (March 6, 2026) Public Affairs Officer Jonell Kaohelaulii welcomes students to Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands, (PMRF) during a workforce awareness event for local students highlighting the various careers available on the installation. Students engaged in interactive presentations, live demonstrations and facility tours of its military, civilian and contractor careers. PMRF employs approximately 900 local residents and roughly 80 active-duty sailors and is the island's largest high-tech employer. PMRF is the world's largest instrumented multi-domain range, capable of supporting surface and sub-surface, air and space operations simultaneously. ( US Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Lea)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 03.09.2026
    Photo ID: 9557954
    VIRIN: 260306-N-HW207-2004
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 3.47 MB
    Location: KEKAHA, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PMRF Hosts Annual Work Force Awareness Field Trip for West-Side Students [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Louis Lea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CAREERS
    NAVY
    EDUCATION
    COMMUNITY

