Date Taken: 02.28.2026 Date Posted: 03.09.2026 13:03 Photo ID: 9557062 VIRIN: 260228-A-IB640-1003 Resolution: 878x663 Size: 174.12 KB Location: US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, MOTSU hosts regional live-fire training for next generation of firefighters [Image 3 of 3], by Christopher Parr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.