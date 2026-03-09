MOTSU hosts regional live-fire training for next generation of firefighters

Firefighters from the Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point (MOTSU) Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES) facilitated a critical live-fire training exercise for 16 area firefighters Feb. 28.



The participants, representing Brunswick Community College, the Winnabow Fire Department, and the Leland Fire Department, used MOTSU’s Class A fixed-facility burn structure. The facility is the largest of its kind in the region and the only one capable of providing this specific level of realistic training.



For the participating students from Brunswick Community College, the exercise marked their first time being exposed to live-fire conditions as they work toward their professional certifications.



The day’s evolutions focused on structural firefighting tactics and fire behavior, meeting the certification standards of the North Carolina Office of the State Fire Marshal.



"Providing a solid training base to local mutual aid partners is paramount in their progression," said Michael Fox, MOTSU Fire Chief. "These partners eventually return and obtain their Marine Shipboard Firefighting (MSFF) for Land-based Firefighters certification. This allows for finite didactic and practical instruction for our partners, who, upon completion, become force multipliers when MOTSU calls on them."



The training facility at MOTSU is uniquely constructed to allow for progressive training, beginning with basic structural techniques and moving to advanced Marine Shipboard Firefighting. This specialized capability has established MOTSU as the premier destination for MSFF instruction across the Joint Force.



The impact of this instruction extends well beyond North Carolina. Personnel from Joint Base Charleston (JBC) F&ES travel to MOTSU annually for MSFF certification training and testing. While JBC is geographically separated from MOTSU, the expertise gained at the terminal allows JBC firefighters to safeguard the mission at their home installation. Furthermore, as active-duty members from JBC eventually move to other installations through the Permanent Change of Station (PCS) process, they carry the skills and knowledge gained at MOTSU to their new duty assignments, creating a ripple effect of readiness throughout the military.



Beyond student instruction, the collaborative training event provided MOTSU F&ES officers and firefighters with valuable leadership and instructional experience. By maintaining an aggressive mutual aid program, MOTSU personnel are able to sharpen their skills off-post while simultaneously ensuring the installation's critical mission remains safeguarded. In the event of a large-scale incident involving ammunition and explosives (A&E) vessels, these mutual aid partners stand ready to assist in mitigation efforts.



"The firefighting profession is unforgiving and not for everyone," Fox said. "MOTSU F&ES takes great pride in our ability to prepare the next generation of firefighters for their missions. Through our experiences, we endeavor to ensure the continued protection of not only MOTSU’s critical mission, but the safety and protection of all who pass through our facility."

