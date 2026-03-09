US Joint Airpower Coastal Presence Patrol off Venezuelan coast

Two U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft and a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon conduct a Joint Airpower Coastal Presence Patrol off the coast of Venezuela, Mar. 6, 2026. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Air Force photo)
