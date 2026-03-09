(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    US Joint Airpower Coastal Presence Patrol off Venezuelan coast

    US Joint Airpower Coastal Presence Patrol off Venezuelan coast

    VENEZUELA

    03.05.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Call 

    Air Forces Southern

    Two U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft and a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon conduct a Joint Airpower Coastal Presence Patrol off the coast of Venezuela, Mar. 6, 2026. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.09.2026 12:47
    Photo ID: 9556957
    VIRIN: 260306-F-OV661-1306
    Resolution: 4245x3280
    Size: 3.76 MB
    Location: VE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Joint Airpower Coastal Presence Patrol off Venezuelan coast, by SSgt Nathan Call, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-35
    USN
    USAF
    P-8A
    KC-46
    CaribOps

