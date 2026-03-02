The Combined Air Component Command wall is displayed at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 9, 2026. The CACC is a combined command stood up during major exercises and contingency operations that reports to the U.S.-ROK Combined Forces Command to coordinate and synchronize allied airpower operations on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2026 03:41
|Photo ID:
|9556297
|VIRIN:
|260309-F-EV810-1003
|Resolution:
|4846x3231
|Size:
|5.21 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Seventh Air Force, Republic of Korea Air Force begin Freedom Shield 26, by SrA Brenden Beezley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.