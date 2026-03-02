Seventh Air Force, Republic of Korea Air Force begin Freedom Shield 26

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Combined Air Component Command wall is displayed at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 9, 2026. The CACC is a combined command stood up during major exercises and contingency operations that reports to the U.S.-ROK Combined Forces Command to coordinate and synchronize allied airpower operations on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)