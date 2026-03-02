(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Seventh Air Force, Republic of Korea Air Force begin Freedom Shield 26

    Seventh Air Force, Republic of Korea Air Force begin Freedom Shield 26

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    03.09.2026

    Story by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley 

    Seventh Air Force

    Seventh Air Force, Republic of Korea Air Force begin Freedom Shield 26
    OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – The Seventh Air Force, alongside Republic of Koreaairforce partners, willparticipatein exercise Freedom Shield 26 from March 9-19, 2026.

    FS26 is an annual combined joint exercise conducted in support of the 1953 U.S.-ROK Mutual Defense Treaty and the Armistice Agreement, reinforcing the Alliance’s defensive posture and commitment to regional security.
    As the aircomponentfor United States Forces Korea and Combined Forces Command, theSeventhAirForceintegrates airpower into combined joint all-domain operations alongside ROKAF counterparts. During the exercise, the two air forces will combine to form the Combined Air Component Command, synchronizing airpower across the joint and combined force while executing live and constructive training events designed to sharpen combat readiness across the peninsula.

    “An attack could happen today or tomorrow, and we need to be ready to conduct our mission under attack from our adversaries,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Noah Hassler,SeventhAirForceA8/9 director of strategic plans,programsand analysis. “Exercises like Freedom Shield allow us to practice generating airpower while responding to those threats.”

    The exercise incorporates a range of training activities, including combined joint all-domain operations, non-combatant evacuation operations, combinedcomponentlive-firetrainingand operationsfocused on deterrence.
    Training also includes live-fly rehearsals and simulation-driven operations designed to replicate real-world conditions while allowing planners and commanders to execute and assess air tasking orders.

    “This exercise is an opportunity to show our allies that we are ready to go to war with them if required and to rehearse together so we better understand how we operate as a combined force,” Hassler said.

    Through this integrated training, theSeventhAirForcecontinues refining its ability to generate, project and sustain airpower alongside ROKAF partners, ensuring the Allianceremainsready to respond when called upon.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.09.2026 04:34
    Story ID: 559672
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 25
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seventh Air Force, Republic of Korea Air Force begin Freedom Shield 26, by SrA Brenden Beezley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Seventh Air Force, Republic of Korea Air Force begin Freedom Shield 26

    TAGS

    ROK-U.S. Alliacne
    exercise
    FreedomShield26
    FS26

