    1st Signal Brigade Conducts Tower Climbing Training at Osan Air Base

    1st Signal Brigade Conducts Tower Climbing Training at Osan Air Base

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    03.03.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Haegyeom Shin 

    1st Signal Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to 1st Signal Brigade conduct tower climbing training in preparation for upcoming antenna decommissioning and safety inspection missions at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Mar. 4, 2026. The training ensures Soldiers maintain the technical proficiency and safety standards required for high-elevation communications maintenance tasks. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Shin Haegyeom)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.09.2026 01:41
    Photo ID: 9556155
    VIRIN: 260304-A-VF440-3190
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 465.97 KB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Signal Brigade Conducts Tower Climbing Training at Osan Air Base [Image 12 of 12], by PFC Haegyeom Shin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mar. 4, 2026

