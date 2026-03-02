1st Signal Brigade Conducts Tower Climbing Training at Osan Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers assigned to 1st Signal Brigade conduct tower climbing training in preparation for upcoming antenna decommissioning and safety inspection missions at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Mar. 4, 2026. The training ensures Soldiers maintain the technical proficiency and safety standards required for high-elevation communications maintenance tasks. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Shin Haegyeom)