U.S. Army Sgt. Corey Morelock, an air defense battle management system operator, representing the Fort Benning-based 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Georgia Army National Guard, waits for his review during the Appearance Board event of the 2026 Georgia Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition, Mar. 8, 2026, at the Cumming Readiness Center, Cumming, Georgia. The competion demonstrates the the readiness and lethality of the Georgia DoD and country of Georgia Defence Force soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Emerson Sneary)