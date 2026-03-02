(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Proficient

    CUMMING, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Emerson Sneary 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Sean Hayes, an infantryman, representing the Macon-based 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, explains his proficiencies in leadership during the Appearance Board event of the 2026 Georgia Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition, Mar. 8, 2026, at the Cumming Readiness Center, Cumming, Georgia. The competion demonstrates the the readiness and lethality of the Georgia DoD and country of Georgia Defence Force soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Emerson Sneary)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2026
    Date Posted: 03.09.2026 00:05
    Photo ID: 9556112
    VIRIN: 260308-Z-LM140-1019
    Resolution: 6635x4423
    Size: 7.13 MB
    Location: CUMMING, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Proficient [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Emerson Sneary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Appearance Board
    Georgia Defense Force
    Army
    Georgia National Guard
    Best Warrior Competition
    GABWC2026

