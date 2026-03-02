Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260308-N-EH855-1038

PRUDHOE BAY, Alaska - Operation ICE CAMP 2026 participants from the U.S., Australia, the U.K. and Canada pose for a group photo. ICE CAMP Boarfish is a three-week operation designed to research, test, and evaluate operational capabilities in the Arctic region. In addition to U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, and Air National Guard participation, personnel from the Royal Australian Navy, Royal Canadian Navy, Royal Canadian Air Force, French Navy, Royal United Kingdom Navy, Norwegian Defence Research Institute, and the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology are also taking part. This operation, held biennially, partners with the Arctic Submarine Laboratory and was elevated from an exercise to an operation to better reflect the Navy’s strategic priorities in the Arctic. ICE CAMP provides the necessary training to maintain a working knowledge of a constantly changing region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bryan Mai)