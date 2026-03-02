(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Operation ICE CAMP 2026 [Image 3 of 8]

    Operation ICE CAMP 2026

    PRUDHOE BAY, ALASKA, US, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Bergh 

    Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic

    260308-N-EH855-1020
    PRUDHOE BAY, Alaska - Operation ICE CAMP 2026 participants from the U.S., Australia and the U.K. pose for a group photo in an aircraft hanger. ICE CAMP Boarfish is a three-week operation designed to research, test, and evaluate operational capabilities in the Arctic region. In addition to U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, and Air National Guard participation, personnel from the Royal Australian Navy, Royal Canadian Navy, Royal Canadian Air Force, French Navy, Royal United Kingdom Navy, Norwegian Defence Research Institute, and the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology are also taking part. This operation, held biennially, partners with the Arctic Submarine Laboratory and was elevated from an exercise to an operation to better reflect the Navy’s strategic priorities in the Arctic. ICE CAMP provides the necessary training to maintain a working knowledge of a constantly changing region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bryan Mai)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2026
    Date Posted: 03.08.2026 21:22
    Photo ID: 9555870
    VIRIN: 260308-N-EH855-1020
    Resolution: 7320x4880
    Size: 4.62 MB
    Location: PRUDHOE BAY, ALASKA, US, US
    This work, Operation ICE CAMP 2026 [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Jacob Bergh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

