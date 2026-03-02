(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Yongsan-Casey Hosts Newcomers Resource Fair at Camp Casey [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAG Yongsan-Casey Hosts Newcomers Resource Fair at Camp Casey

    DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    03.05.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Gi Won Lee 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S. Army Soldiers engage with representatives from installation and community organizations during a Newcomers Resource Fair at Carey Gym, Camp Casey, Republic of Korea, Mar. 6, 2026. The event connected newly arrived Soldiers with resources, services and programs available across the installation to help them navigate life while stationed on the Korean Peninsula.
    (U.S. Army photos by Pfc. Gi Won Lee, KATUSA)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.08.2026 20:51
    Photo ID: 9555850
    VIRIN: 260306-O-A5022-1211
    Resolution: 5223x4480
    Size: 2.52 MB
    Location: DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Yongsan-Casey Hosts Newcomers Resource Fair at Camp Casey [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Gi Won Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAG Yongsan-Casey Hosts Newcomers Resource Fair at Camp Casey
    USAG Yongsan-Casey Hosts Newcomers Resource Fair at Camp Casey
    USAG Yongsan-Casey Hosts Newcomers Resource Fair at Camp Casey
    USAG Yongsan-Casey Hosts Newcomers Resource Fair at Camp Casey
    USAG Yongsan-Casey Hosts Newcomers Resource Fair at Camp Casey
    USAG Yongsan-Casey Hosts Newcomers Resource Fair at Camp Casey

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Republic of Korea (Korea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery