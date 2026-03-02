USAG Yongsan-Casey Hosts Newcomers Resource Fair at Camp Casey

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers engage with representatives from installation and community organizations during a Newcomers Resource Fair at Carey Gym, Camp Casey, Republic of Korea, Mar. 6, 2026. The event connected newly arrived Soldiers with resources, services and programs available across the installation to help them navigate life while stationed on the Korean Peninsula.

(U.S. Army photos by Pfc. Gi Won Lee, KATUSA)