302d Mission Support Group Assumption of Command

Col. Elissa Granderson, 302d Airlift Wing commander, passes the guidon to Col. Gregory Meyer, incoming 302d Mission Support Group commander, during an assumption of command ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Mar. 7, 2026. The passing of the guidon is a military tradition that symbolizes the transfer of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jyotsna Khattri-Chettri)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2026 17:32
|Photo ID:
|9555624
|VIRIN:
|260307-F-UQ947-6915
|Location:
|US
