    302d Mission Support Group Assumption of Command [Image 1 of 2]

    302d Mission Support Group Assumption of Command

    UNITED STATES

    03.07.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jyotsna Khattri-Chettri 

    302nd Airlift Wing

    Col. Elissa Granderson, 302d Airlift Wing commander, passes the guidon to Col. Gregory Meyer, incoming 302d Mission Support Group commander, during an assumption of command ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Mar. 7, 2026. The passing of the guidon is a military tradition that symbolizes the transfer of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jyotsna Khattri-Chettri)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2026
    Date Posted: 03.08.2026 17:32
