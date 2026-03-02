302d Mission Support Group Assumption of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Gregory Meyer, incoming 302d Mission Support Group commander, prepares to salute Col. Elissa Granderson, 302d Airlift Wing commander, during the assumption of command ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Mar. 7, 2026. The first salute is a military tradition that signifies a new commander's assumption of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jyotsna Khattri-Chettri)