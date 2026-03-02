(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    307th Bomb Wing honors outstanding Airmen at its first annual awards banquet [Image 2 of 2]

    307th Bomb Wing honors outstanding Airmen at its first annual awards banquet

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Alicia Thomas 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Christopher McNeal, 307th Logistics Readiness Squadron superintendent of the Deployment and Distribution Flight, receives the Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year award during the 307th Bomb Wing inaugural annual awards banquet at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, March 7, 2026. Pictured with McNeal are Col. Beth Hart, commander of the 307th Mission Support Group, and Chief Master Sgt. Johnathan Alejandro, 307th Bomb Wing command chief. The banquet is the first time the 307th Bomb Wing presented the annual awards outside of the commander’s call. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alicia Thomas)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2026
    Date Posted: 03.08.2026 15:50
    Photo ID: 9555427
    VIRIN: 260307-F-VC574-1122
    Resolution: 5150x3679
    Size: 6.07 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 307th Bomb Wing honors outstanding Airmen at its first annual awards banquet [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Alicia Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

