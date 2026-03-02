307th Bomb Wing honors outstanding Airmen at its first annual awards banquet

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Christopher McNeal, 307th Logistics Readiness Squadron superintendent of the Deployment and Distribution Flight, receives the Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year award during the 307th Bomb Wing inaugural annual awards banquet at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, March 7, 2026. Pictured with McNeal are Col. Beth Hart, commander of the 307th Mission Support Group, and Chief Master Sgt. Johnathan Alejandro, 307th Bomb Wing command chief. The banquet is the first time the 307th Bomb Wing presented the annual awards outside of the commander’s call. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alicia Thomas)