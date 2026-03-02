(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    307th Bomb Wing honors outstanding Airmen at its first annual awards banquet [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    307th Bomb Wing honors outstanding Airmen at its first annual awards banquet

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Alicia Thomas 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Matthew Smith, 307th Force Support Squadron first sergeant, places a medal on Tech. Sgt. Zainalabideen Abd, 307th Medical Squadron Flight Operational Medical Technician, during the 307th Bomb Wing inaugural annual awards banquet at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, March 7, 2026. Abd was recognized as a nominee for Noncommissioned Officer of the Year. The event honored Airmen across the wing for outstanding performance, leadership and dedication to mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alicia Thomas

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2026
    Date Posted: 03.08.2026 15:50
    Photo ID: 9555423
    VIRIN: 260307-F-VC574-1024
    Resolution: 4041x2886
    Size: 3.85 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 307th Bomb Wing honors outstanding Airmen at its first annual awards banquet [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Alicia Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    307th Bomb Wing honors outstanding Airmen at its first annual awards banquet
    307th Bomb Wing honors outstanding Airmen at its first annual awards banquet

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    307th Bomb Wing honors outstanding Airmen at its first annual awards banquet

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery