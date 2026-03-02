307th Bomb Wing honors outstanding Airmen at its first annual awards banquet

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Matthew Smith, 307th Force Support Squadron first sergeant, places a medal on Tech. Sgt. Zainalabideen Abd, 307th Medical Squadron Flight Operational Medical Technician, during the 307th Bomb Wing inaugural annual awards banquet at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, March 7, 2026. Abd was recognized as a nominee for Noncommissioned Officer of the Year. The event honored Airmen across the wing for outstanding performance, leadership and dedication to mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alicia Thomas