U.S., Saint Kitts and Nevis conclude LAMAT 2026 medical mission

U.S. Air Force Reserve Lt. Col Emily De Leon, right, listens to remarks during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 closing ceremony in Frigate Bay, Saint Kitts and Nevis, March 7, 2026. The ceremony marked the conclusion of a two-week medical engagement that brought U.S. Air Force personnel and Ministry of Health providers together across St. Kitts and Nevis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)