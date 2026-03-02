(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S., Saint Kitts and Nevis conclude LAMAT 2026 medical mission [Image 12 of 12]

    U.S., Saint Kitts and Nevis conclude LAMAT 2026 medical mission

    SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS

    03.05.2026

    Photo by Andrea Jenkins 

    Air Forces Southern

    Dr. Hazel Laws, chief medical officer for Saint Kitts and Nevis, speaks during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 closing ceremony in Frigate Bay, Saint Kitts and Nevis, March 6, 2026. The engagement supported patient care and professional collaboration between local healthcare providers and U.S. Air Force medical personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.07.2026 20:52
    Photo ID: 9554723
    VIRIN: 260306-F-WJ837-6052
    Resolution: 8640x5760
    Size: 16 MB
    Location: KN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Saint Kitts and Nevis conclude LAMAT 2026 medical mission [Image 12 of 12], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S., Saint Kitts and Nevis conclude LAMAT 2026 medical mission

