U.S., Saint Kitts and Nevis conclude LAMAT 2026 medical mission

Dr. Hazel Laws, chief medical officer for Saint Kitts and Nevis, speaks during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 closing ceremony in Frigate Bay, Saint Kitts and Nevis, March 6, 2026. The engagement supported patient care and professional collaboration between local healthcare providers and U.S. Air Force medical personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)