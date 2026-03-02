Dr. Hazel Laws, chief medical officer for Saint Kitts and Nevis, speaks during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 closing ceremony in Frigate Bay, Saint Kitts and Nevis, March 6, 2026. The engagement supported patient care and professional collaboration between local healthcare providers and U.S. Air Force medical personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2026 20:52
|Photo ID:
|9554723
|VIRIN:
|260306-F-WJ837-6052
|Resolution:
|8640x5760
|Size:
|16 MB
|Location:
|KN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S., Saint Kitts and Nevis conclude LAMAT 2026 medical mission [Image 12 of 12], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S., Saint Kitts and Nevis conclude LAMAT 2026 medical mission
No keywords found.