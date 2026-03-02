(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Digital Shield 2.0 strengthens allied air defense data integration in Estonia

    Digital Shield 2.0 strengthens allied air defense data integration in Estonia

    ESTONIA

    03.04.2026

    Photo by Maj. Alexander Watkins 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    A radar is put into operation by an Estonian soldier during Digital Shield 2.0 in Estonia on March 5, 2026.

    The multinational interoperability exercise validated secure, rapid sharing of air surveillance data into command systems under realistic conditions. It also marked the first Estonian Defense Forces surface-to-air live-fire event using digital control of an interceptor. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Alexander Watkins)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.07.2026 16:51
    Photo ID: 9554704
    VIRIN: 260304-A-KX519-7407
    Resolution: 7595x5063
    Size: 8.83 MB
    Location: EE
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Digital Shield 2.0 strengthens allied air defense data integration in Estonia, by MAJ Alexander Watkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    A civilian industry vendor pilots an air defense effector during Digital Shield 2.0 in Estonia on March 5, 2026.
    StrongerTogether
    ShieldOfVictory
    EuropeAfricaInnovation
    NATO
    Air Defense
    EFDI

