Two effectors and a command-and-control system are demonstrated in use during Digital Shield 2.0 in Estonia on March 5, 2026.
The multinational interoperability exercise validated secure, rapid sharing of air surveillance data into command systems under realistic conditions. It also marked the first Estonian Defense Forces surface-to-air live-fire event using digital control of an interceptor. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Alexander Watkins)
|03.04.2026
|03.07.2026 16:51
|9554702
|260304-A-KX519-7719
|7646x5097
|10.6 MB
|EE
|7
|2
Digital Shield 2.0 strengthens allied air defense data integration in Estonia [Image 9 of 9], by MAJ Alexander Watkins