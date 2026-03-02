Fuel the Fight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 188th Logistics Readiness Squadron received more fuel storage tanks at Ebbing ANGB on March 6, 2026. These stand-alone tanks mark another milestone in Ebbing’s fuel farm history. The additional capabilities these tanks can provide will help support a busier flying schedule, which in turn, helps better prepare our global partners for the fight.