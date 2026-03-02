Fuel the Fight

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2026

    Photo by Capt. Dylan Hollums 

    188th Wing

    The 188th Logistics Readiness Squadron received more fuel storage tanks at Ebbing ANGB on March 6, 2026. These stand-alone tanks mark another milestone in Ebbing’s fuel farm history. The additional capabilities these tanks can provide will help support a busier flying schedule, which in turn, helps better prepare our global partners for the fight.

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 03.07.2026 12:15
    Photo ID: 9554402
    VIRIN: 030626-Z-IN195-1003
    Resolution: 2880x4032
    Size: 2.36 MB
    Location: ARKANSAS, US
    fuels
    POL
    188th Wing
    188th LRS
    logistics

