The 188th Logistics Readiness Squadron received more fuel storage tanks at Ebbing ANGB on March 6, 2026. These stand-alone tanks mark another milestone in Ebbing’s fuel farm history. The additional capabilities these tanks can provide will help support a busier flying schedule, which in turn, helps better prepare our global partners for the fight.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2026 12:15
|Photo ID:
|9554402
|VIRIN:
|030626-Z-IN195-1003
|Resolution:
|2880x4032
|Size:
|2.36 MB
|Location:
|ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fuel the Fight [Image 2 of 2], by Capt. Dylan Hollums, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.