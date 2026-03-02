A U.S. Sailor, assigned to the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, signals Sailors to remove chocks and chains from an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter on the flight deck of Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64) while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Feb. 2, 2026. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2026 21:29
|Photo ID:
|9554047
|VIRIN:
|260202-N-VP479-1590
|Resolution:
|5819x3879
|Size:
|3.41 MB
|Location:
|CARIBBEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Sailor, assigned to the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, signals Sailors to remove chocks and chains [Image 24 of 24], by SN Cesar Licona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.