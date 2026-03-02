(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Sailor, assigned to the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, signals to an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter

    U.S. Sailor, assigned to the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, signals to an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    02.02.2026

    Photo by Seaman Cesar Licona 

    USS GETTYSBURG

    A U.S. Sailor, assigned to the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, signals to an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter on the flight deck of Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64) while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Feb. 2, 2026. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 21:29
    Photo ID: 9554032
    VIRIN: 260202-N-VP479-1258
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.77 MB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    This work, U.S. Sailor, assigned to the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, signals to an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter, by SN Cesar Licona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Sailor stands by for the arrival of an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter
    U.S. Sailor signals Sailors to chock and chain an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter
    U.S. Sailor signals Sailors to remove chocks and chains from an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter
    U.S. Sailors present chocks and chains to the pilots of an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter
    An MH-60R Seahawk helicopter conducts maritime interception maneuvers
    USS Gettysburg (CG-64) conducts live fire exercise
    U.S. Sailor fires an M18 service pistol on the flight deck during a live-fire exercise
    U.S. Sailor fires an M18 pistol on the flight deck during a live-fire exercise
    U.S. Sailor fires an M18 service pistol on the flight deck during a live-fire exercise
    U.S. Sailor reloads an M18 pistol on the flight deck during a live-fire exercise
    U.S. Sailor reloads an M18 pistol on the flight deck during a live-fire exercise
    U.S. Sailors prepare to chock and chain an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter
    U.S. Sailors chock and chain an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter on the flight deck
    U.S. Sailor signals flight deck crew to move away from an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter
    U.S. Sailors prepare to refuel an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter
    U.S. Sailor signals to flight deck crew near an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter on the flight deck
    U.S. Sailor waits to signal an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter to lift off from the flight deck
    U.S. Sailors, assigned to the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, prepare to chock and chain an MH-60R
    U.S. Sailors, assigned to the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, chock and chain an MH-60R
    U.S. Sailor, assigned to the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, signals to an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter
    U.S. Sailors, assigned to the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, reel in a fuel line
    U.S. Sailor, assigned to the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, signals Sailors to remove chocks and chains
    U.S. Sailor, assigned to the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, signals to an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter on the flight deck
    U.S. Sailor, assigned to the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, signals to an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter on the flight deck

