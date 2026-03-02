United States Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy Redesignation Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

On March 6, 2026 the United States Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy (USANCOA) held an official redesignation ceremoy at Fort Bliss, TX. During the ceremony, Command Sgt. Maj. Tammy Everette gave opening remarks, hosted by the Army University President, Maj. Gen Trevor Bredenkamp. Following the ceremony he was given a tour of the campus, the Fort Bliss NCOA and received a briefing.