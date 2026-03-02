(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    United States Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy Redesignation Ceremony [Image 1 of 19]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    United States Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy Redesignation Ceremony

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Maj. Valerie Sturdivant 

    U.S. Army NCO Academy

    On March 6, 2026 the United States Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy (USANCOA) held an official redesignation ceremoy at Fort Bliss, TX. During the ceremony, Command Sgt. Maj. Tammy Everette gave opening remarks, hosted by the Army University President, Maj. Gen Trevor Bredenkamp. Following the ceremony he was given a tour of the campus, the Fort Bliss NCOA and received a briefing.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 19:40
    Photo ID: 9553909
    VIRIN: 260306-A-QP427-2590
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, United States Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy Redesignation Ceremony [Image 19 of 19], by SGM Valerie Sturdivant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    United States Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy Redesignation Ceremony
    United States Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy Redesignation Ceremony
    United States Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy Redesignation Ceremony
    United States Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy Redesignation Ceremony
    United States Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy Redesignation Ceremony
    United States Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy Redesignation Ceremony
    United States Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy Redesignation Ceremony
    United States Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy Redesignation Ceremony
    United States Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy Redesignation Ceremony
    United States Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy Redesignation Ceremony
    United States Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy Redesignation Ceremony
    United States Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy Redesignation Ceremony
    United States Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy Redesignation Ceremony
    United States Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy Redesignation Ceremony
    United States Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy Redesignation Ceremony
    United States Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy Redesignation Ceremony
    United States Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy Redesignation Ceremony
    United States Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy Redesignation Ceremony
    United States Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy Redesignation Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A New Era Begins: NCOLCoE Renamed United States Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army University
    United States Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery