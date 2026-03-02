(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New protein-centered, grab-and-go chicken option opens at the Fort Lee commissary [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    New protein-centered, grab-and-go chicken option opens at the Fort Lee commissary

    FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2026

    Photo by Jefferson Wolfe 

    U.S. Army Fort Lee

    Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas J. Skelton, the senior enlisted adviser for Army Sustainment University, samples some of the food during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Prepared Food Chicken Program, introducing a selection of ready-to-heat, chilled chicken products, Friday, March 6, 2026, at the Fort Lee Commissary.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 15:18
    Photo ID: 9553296
    VIRIN: 260306-A-RO653-2610
    Resolution: 2492x1661
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New protein-centered, grab-and-go chicken option opens at the Fort Lee commissary [Image 4 of 4], by Jefferson Wolfe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New protein-centered, grab-and-go chicken option opens at the Fort Lee commissary
    New protein-centered, grab-and-go chicken option opens at the Fort Lee commissary
    New protein-centered, grab-and-go chicken option opens at the Fort Lee commissary
    New protein-centered, grab-and-go chicken option opens at the Fort Lee commissary

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New protein-centered, grab-and-go chicken option opens at the Fort Lee Commissary

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery