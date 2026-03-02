F-35A Demo Team Practice with New Pilot

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Sean “Rambo” Loughlin, pilot for the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team, performs aerial maneuvers during a practice demonstration at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Jan. 30, 2026. Practice flights allow Loughlin to refine the precise maneuvers required to safely execute the F-35A aerial demonstration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Rupiper)