    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-35A Demo Team Practice with New Pilot [Image 10 of 15]

    F-35A Demo Team Practice with New Pilot

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Rupiper 

    F-35A Demo Team

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Sean “Rambo” Loughlin, pilot for the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team, performs aerial maneuvers during a practice demonstration at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Jan. 30, 2026. Practice flights allow Loughlin to refine the precise maneuvers required to safely execute the F-35A aerial demonstration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Rupiper)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 13:41
    Photo ID: 9552995
    VIRIN: 260130-F-KY209-1010
    Resolution: 5561x3972
    Size: 4.74 MB
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Airpower
    F35A
    Jet
    Demonstration

