U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Aidan Howard, a dedicated crew chief assigned to the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team, removes the jet's chocks during a show-launch prior to a practice demonstration at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Jan. 30, 2026. The team rehearses launch procedures during the off-season to maintain the precision and professionalism displayed at airshows throughout the demonstration season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Rupiper)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2026 13:41
|Photo ID:
|9552984
|VIRIN:
|260130-F-KY209-1003
|Resolution:
|1901x1521
|Size:
|794.76 KB
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-35A Demo Team Practice with New Pilot [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Nicholas Rupiper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.