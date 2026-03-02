F-35A Demo Team Practice with New Pilot

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Aidan Howard, a dedicated crew chief assigned to the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team, removes the jet's chocks during a show-launch prior to a practice demonstration at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Jan. 30, 2026. The team rehearses launch procedures during the off-season to maintain the precision and professionalism displayed at airshows throughout the demonstration season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Rupiper)