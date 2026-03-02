USSTRATCOM deputy visits S4S

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael J. Lutton, deputy commander, U.S. Strategic Command, Royal Canadian Air Force Brig. Gen. Kyle Paul, deputy commander, Combined Joint Force Space Component, U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jo Naumann, command senior enlisted leader, USSTRATCOM, and U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Raymond Flores, acting U.S. Space Forces-Space (S4S) command senior enlisted leader, pose for a group photo in front of S4S headquarters at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, March 4, 2026. Lutton visited S4S to familiarize himself with the command and the Space Delta 5 mission and to enhance his understanding of day-to-day operations and how they support USSTRATCOM’s mission. During the visit, Lutton received a Combined Space Operations Center (CSpOC) mission brief and toured the CSpOC operations floor. Engagements like this connect joint force leadership with space operators, ensuring the command is postured to deliver combat-ready capabilities to protect and defend the space domain. (U.S. Space Force photo by Capt. Cameron Silver)