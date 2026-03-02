(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USSTRATCOM deputy visits S4S

    USSTRATCOM deputy visits S4S

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2026

    Photo by Capt. Cameron Silver 

    Space Forces Space

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael J. Lutton (middle), deputy commander, U.S. Strategic Command, is greeted by U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Raymond Flores (left), acting U.S. Space Forces-Space (S4S), command senior enlisted leader, in front of S4S headquarters at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, March 4, 2026. Lutton visited S4S to familiarize himself with the command and the Space Delta 5 mission and to enhance his understanding of day-to-day operations and how they support USSTRATCOM’s mission. During the visit, Lutton received a Combined Space Operations Center (CSpOC) mission brief and toured the CSpOC operations floor. Engagements like this connect joint force leadership with space operators, ensuring the command is postured to deliver combat-ready capabilities to protect and defend the space domain. Pictured from left to right: Flores; Lutton; and Royal Canadian Air Force Brig. Gen. Kyle Paul, Combined Joint Force Space Component deputy commander. (U.S. Space Force photo by Capt. Cameron Silver)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 13:29
    Photo ID: 9552966
    VIRIN: 260303-X-AP963-1002
    Resolution: 4000x2667
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USSTRATCOM deputy visits S4S, by Capt. Cameron Silver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USSTRATCOM deputy visits S4S
    USSTRATCOM deputy visits S4S

