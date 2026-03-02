TEC hosts inaugural master fitness leader course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen challenge themselves during a hammer run while attending the Master Fitness Leader course, February 24, 2026, at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee. The I.G. Brown Training and Education Center hosted the inaugural Master Fitness Leader course, bringing together Total Force Airmen and civilians for the first offering of the new training program.