U.S. Air Force Airmen challenge themselves during a hammer run while attending the Master Fitness Leader course, February 24, 2026, at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee. The I.G. Brown Training and Education Center hosted the inaugural Master Fitness Leader course, bringing together Total Force Airmen and civilians for the first offering of the new training program.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2026 13:30
|Photo ID:
|9552964
|VIRIN:
|260224-Z-IV121-1017
|Resolution:
|8111x5407
|Size:
|4.96 MB
|Location:
|US
This work, TEC hosts inaugural master fitness leader course [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Regina Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
TEC hosts inaugural master fitness leader course
