    TEC hosts inaugural master fitness leader course

    TEC hosts inaugural master fitness leader course

    UNITED STATES

    02.24.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Regina Young 

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    U.S. Air Force Airmen challenge themselves during a hammer run while attending the Master Fitness Leader course, February 24, 2026, at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee. The I.G. Brown Training and Education Center hosted the inaugural Master Fitness Leader course, bringing together Total Force Airmen and civilians for the first offering of the new training program.

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026
    VIRIN: 260224-Z-IV121-1017
    Location: US
    This work, TEC hosts inaugural master fitness leader course, by MSgt Regina Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TEC hosts inaugural master fitness leader course

