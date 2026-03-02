TEC hosts inaugural master fitness leader course

Photo By Master Sgt. Regina Young | A U.S. Air Force expert fitness specialist talks with students while attending the Master Fitness Leader course, February 24, 2026, at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee. The I.G. Brown Training and Education Center hosted the inaugural Master Fitness Leader course, bringing together Total Force Airmen and civilians for the first offering of the new training program. see less | View Image Page

MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn.— The I.G. Brown Training and Education Center hosted the U. S. Air Force’s inaugural Master Fitness Leader course Feb. 17–27, bringing together Total Force Airmen and civilians for the first offering of the new training program.

The two-week summit targeted prospective master fitness leaders and civilians working in installation fitness centers, preparing them to help execute Air Force fitness programs and guide units in implementing evolving fitness requirements at their home installations.

During the course, students received instruction from expert fitness specialists on leading physical training sessions, developing and mentoring peer fitness leaders, managing service members on medical profiles, administering reconditioning programs, and understanding policy background and implementation strategies.

The course is designed to enhance personal fitness, strengthen mission readiness, and foster a sustained culture of fitness throughout the Total Force.

“This first class graduated 66 master fitness leaders across 36 installations to go back and begin training the first peer fitness leaders in the Air Force,” said Brett Campfield, musculoskeletal course director with Air Force Materiel Command at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. “The TEC was the perfect place to host the first-ever Master Fitness Leader course. The facilities and the cadre ensured we could deliver high-quality training on a compressed timeline.”

Organizers selected the TEC campus for its ability to support a large number of students in a focused training environment. The campus-style layout features classrooms, fitness facilities, lodging, and a dining facility, all located in close proximity, allowing students to fully immerse themselves in the two-week program.

Following the initial rollout, the program is expected to transition to a recurring training rhythm designed to maintain a healthy number of master fitness leaders across the Total Force, thus ensuring that installations have trained professionals who can guide Airmen in maintaining readiness and resilience.

The TEC is composed of three divisions: the Chief Master Sergeant Paul H. Lankford Enlisted Professional Military Education Center, TEC-University, and the Mission Support Division. These divisions are staffed by a total force of regular Air Force, Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, and civil service members, all serving together to develop today’s Airmen for tomorrow’s fight.