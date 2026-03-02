Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

This fingerprint kit, manufactured by the Lynn Peavy Co. of Lenexa, Kansas, manufactured in 1990. The Kit contains the tools to lift and collect latent fingerprints for evidence. It is an artifact in the Historical Collections of the National Museum of Health and Medicine in Silver Spring, Maryland. [M-762.10107]. (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Chuck Kennedy)