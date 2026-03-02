(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2026

    Photo by Chuck Kennedy 

    National Museum of Health and Medicine

    This fingerprint kit, manufactured by the Lynn Peavy Co. of Lenexa, Kansas, manufactured in 1990. The Kit contains the tools to lift and collect latent fingerprints for evidence. It is an artifact in the Historical Collections of the National Museum of Health and Medicine in Silver Spring, Maryland. [M-762.10107]. (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Chuck Kennedy)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 11:52
    Photo ID: 9552780
    VIRIN: 260225-O-BU015-3695
    Resolution: 4000x2668
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

