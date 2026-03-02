(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NAVFAC EURAFCENT CO Presents Coins at ROICC Deveselu [Image 2 of 3]

    NAVFAC EURAFCENT CO Presents Coins at ROICC Deveselu

    DEVESELU, ROMANIA

    02.25.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Keyly Santizo 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central

    Capt. Andrew Olsen, commanding officer, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT), presents a coin to Utilitiesman 2nd Class Datrass Harpermccollum, from Harlem, New York aboard Naval Support Facility (NSF) Deveselu, Romania, Feb. 26, 2026. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe, Africa, Central supports fleet commanders by providing engineering assessments and agile acquisition strategy, constructing and maintaining shore infrastructure, and maximizing force readiness to enhance warfighter capability. (Photo by Construction Electrician 2nd Class Dontavius Brooks)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 05:26
    Photo ID: 9552149
    VIRIN: 260226-N-N2115-1002
    Resolution: 1909x1697
    Size: 701.01 KB
    Location: DEVESELU, RO
    Hometown: HARLEM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC EURAFCENT CO Presents Coins at ROICC Deveselu [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Keyly Santizo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVFAC EURAFCENT
    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC)
    Seabees
    US Navy
    Resident Officer in Charge of Construction
    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central

