Capt. Andrew Olsen, commanding officer, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT), presents a coin to Florin Buse aboard Naval Support Facility (NSF) Deveselu, Romania, Feb. 26, 2026. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe, Africa, Central supports fleet commanders by providing engineering assessments and agile acquisition strategy, constructing and maintaining shore infrastructure, and maximizing force readiness to enhance warfighter capability. (Photo by Construction Electrician 2nd Class Dontavius Brooks)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2026 05:26
|Photo ID:
|9552148
|VIRIN:
|260226-N-N2115-1001
|Resolution:
|682x902
|Size:
|185.59 KB
|Location:
|DEVESELU, RO
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVFAC EURAFCENT CO Presents Coins at ROICC Deveselu [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Keyly Santizo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.