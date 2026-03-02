Command Sgt. Maj. Andy Larkin, senior enlisted advisor, 96th Troop Command, Washington Army National Guard, and the 10th Homeland Response Force, poses for a photo during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Camp Red Horse, Rayong province, Thailand, Feb. 24, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects, strengthening regional partnerships and demonstrating U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Zachary Cunningham)
This photo was altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2026 01:47
|Photo ID:
|9552098
|VIRIN:
|260225-Z-FX031-1001
|Resolution:
|2436x3662
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|RAYONG, TH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Full-Circle Leadership [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Zachary Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.