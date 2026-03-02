Full-Circle Leadership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Sgt. Maj. Andy Larkin, senior enlisted advisor, 96th Troop Command, Washington Army National Guard, and the 10th Homeland Response Force, poses for a photo during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Camp Red Horse, Rayong province, Thailand, Feb. 24, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects, strengthening regional partnerships and demonstrating U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Zachary Cunningham)



This photo was altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges.