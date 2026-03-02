(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Full-Circle Leadership [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Full-Circle Leadership

    RAYONG, THAILAND

    02.27.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Zachary Cunningham 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Command Sgt. Maj. Andy Larkin, senior enlisted advisor, 96th Troop Command, Washington Army National Guard, and the 10th Homeland Response Force, listens to a brief with Royal Thai Armed Forces partners during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Camp Red Horse, Rayong province, Thailand, Feb. 24, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects, strengthening regional partnerships and demonstrating U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    This photo was altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 01:49
    Photo ID: 9552096
    VIRIN: 260228-Z-FX031-1001
    Resolution: 1130x848
    Size: 314.65 KB
    Location: RAYONG, TH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Full-Circle Leadership [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Zachary Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Full-Circle Leadership
    Full-Circle Leadership

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cobra Gold 2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery