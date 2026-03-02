Thunder Brigade conducts Loading Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. David O’Leary (left), commander, 210 Field Artillery Brigade, and U.S. Army Lt. Col. Immanuel S. Mgana (right), reviewing officer, 70th Brigade Support Battalion, 210 Field Artillery Brigade, oversee the handling of ammunition during a loading exercise (LOADEX) as part of Freedom Shield, at Camp Casey, South Korea, Mar. 4, 2026. The shared understanding soldiers built during the LOADEX strengthens our warfighting team and ensures we remain ready when called upon. (Republic of Korea Army Photo by KCPL Seok Hoon Yoon)