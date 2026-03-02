(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Thunder Brigade conducts Loading Exercise [Image 7 of 7]

    Thunder Brigade conducts Loading Exercise

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.03.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Seok Hoon Yoon 

    210th Field Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Col. David O’Leary (left), commander, 210 Field Artillery Brigade, and U.S. Army Lt. Col. Immanuel S. Mgana (right), reviewing officer, 70th Brigade Support Battalion, 210 Field Artillery Brigade, oversee the handling of ammunition during a loading exercise (LOADEX) as part of Freedom Shield, at Camp Casey, South Korea, Mar. 4, 2026. The shared understanding soldiers built during the LOADEX strengthens our warfighting team and ensures we remain ready when called upon. (Republic of Korea Army Photo by KCPL Seok Hoon Yoon)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 01:02
    Photo ID: 9552070
    VIRIN: 260303-A-AM489-1159
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 5.16 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunder Brigade conducts Loading Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by CPL Seok Hoon Yoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

