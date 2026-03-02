Thunder Brigade conducts Loading Exercise

Soldiers from 70th Brigade Support Battalion, 210 Field Artillery Brigade, move a stack of ammunition during a loading exercise (LOADEX) as part of Freedom Shield, at Camp Casey, South Korea, Mar. 4, 2026. The shared understanding soldiers built during the LOADEX strengthens our warfighting team and ensures we remain ready when called upon. (Republic of Korea Army Photo by KCPL Seok Hoon Yoon)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2026 01:02
|Photo ID:
|9552069
|VIRIN:
|260303-A-AM489-1119
|Resolution:
|5536x4160
|Size:
|5.02 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
