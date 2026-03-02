Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 joint training exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Cpt. David Anthony Tirabassi, a team lead from the 3-358th Field Artillery Regiment, 189th Combined Arms Training Brigade, and Maj. Thanawat Tripiriyakun, Facility Security Officer from the Thai Royal Army’s 711st Artillery Regiment, 71st Artillery Brigade, discuss plans related to the use of weapons systems within lower echelons during the land component of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Camp Redhorse, Thailand, on March 2, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects, strengthening regional partnerships and demonstrating the U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Christopher Chavero)